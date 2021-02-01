Vicky Aisha Bares Sensational Curves In See-Through Teddy

Vicky Aisha was a full bombshell in her latest Instagram share, and her 2.6 million fans were quick to react. On Monday, February 1, the Australian model and content creator took to the app to upload a new photo in which she oozed sex appeal while wearing just a skimpy lingerie set that bared her sensational curves.

For the snapshot, Aisha fell to her knees, opening them in slightly to complete the sultry pose. She sat back against her heels, placing her hands on the ground behind her for support.

Aisha rocked a bright orange one-piece set made from lace, which added a see-through effect to the garment. However, it included a floral design that prevented her breasts from being visible, thus keeping the shot within Instagram’s community guidelines. The teddy boasted a plunging neckline that reached down to her stomach, baring her ample cleavage and chest tattoo. Meanwhile, the high-cut legs showcased her curvy hips and shapely legs.

Aisha wore her blond hair styled in natural strands that she pulled over her shoulders as her bangs helped to frame her face.

In the caption, Aisha asked her fans to comment below with an orange heart if they like her rocking this color. She also urged them to follow her backup Instagram accounts, providing both handles.

The post was an immediate hit with her admirers. In under an hour, it has racked up more than 10,300 likes and over 190 comments. Many of them used the comments section space to interact with Aisha, responding to her request to add the specific emoji. Many others simply used the occasion to praise her body and beauty.

“Good lawd yes!!! But you can make ANYTHING look good!!” one user wrote.

“Not sure what to make of your outrageously provocative garment,” replied another fan.

“Vicky aisha I love blue [blue heart emoji] more, but for you I put orange,” a third fan gushed.

“How ever the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Aisha is well known among her fans for fully embracing her voluptuous figure. She showed that once again over the weekend when she uploaded a selfie that saw her rocking a stylish top that highlighted her buxom chest, as The Inquisitr has noted. The knitted top was made from a thin light gray fabric that stretched tightly around her torso, outlining her breasts. It featured long sleeves and a low-cut plunging neckline, which was further emphasized by the off-the-shoulder design.