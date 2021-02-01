Alexa Dellanos Lets It All Hang Out In A Cheeky White Bikini During Latest Getaway: ‘Ended Up In Dubai’

Another day, another jaw-dropping Instagram post from Alexa Dellanos. The model returned to her account on Monday to stun her 2.6 million followers with a racy set of snaps while revealing the destination of her latest luxurious getaway.

The update included two photos that were taken in Dubai, per the geotag, where Alexa revealed she somehow “ended up” traveling to in the caption of the post. The images were taken as she stood ankle-deep in a beautiful pool, first posing with her back to the camera before turning to face it head-on.

A stunning view of the beach could be seen in the background, which was lined with palm trees, lounge chairs, and a singular, towering building. The scene was nothing short breathtaking, but it was the blond bombshell herself that truly captivated her fans as she showcased her bodacious physique in a scanty swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Alexa sent pulses racing as she let it all hang out in the racy white swimsuit that popped against her deep tan. The two-piece included a ribbed bandeau top that fit snugly around her chest, accentuating her voluptuous assets and slender frame. It boasted a daring neckline that fell low down her chest, tantalizing her audience with a peek at her ample cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also left on display due to the swimwear’s strapless design.

The stunner proceeded to show off her round derriere in a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The garment exposed her enviable buns in their entirety as she worked the camera, while its high-cut design offered a glimpse at her lean legs and sculpted thighs. The piece had a thick waistband that sat high and tight on Alexa’s hips, drawing attention to her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. She tugged at its straps in a teasing manner for one of the photos, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Alexa completed her look by placing a trendy Louis Vuitton bucket hat on top of her long, platinum locks that spilled down her back in loose waves. She also stacked on a slew of flashy jewelry, including a diamond choker necklace and a large silver watch.

The double-pic update quickly piqued the interest of Alexa’s followers, many of whom hit up the comments section to compliment the social media star.

“Dubai is almost as pretty as you,” one person wrote.

“Practically heaven on earth,” remarked another fan.

“YOU ARE DIVINE,” a third follower quipped.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed over 33,000 likes after just one hour of going live.