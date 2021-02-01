Amanda Cerny Shows Off Her Washboard Abs While Shaking Her Stuff In A Tiny Bikini

Amanda Cerny is showing off her washboard abs and her dance moves in a new series of Instagram videos.

The model and social media star posted a series of clips showing her playfully dancing inside her home while wearing a revealing yellow bikini. In the first clip, Cerny showed a close-up image of her face looking pensive, adding a caption saying that she was ready to star in a music video.

The next clip then showed her kneeling on the floor of her living room and showing off some dance moves, shaking back and forth and flexing her well-defined abs. She added a playful caption saying that she would likely be in the “way way background” of the video, likely due to her goofy dance style.

After the dancing ended, Cerny posted some clips of a discussion with boyfriend Johannes Bartl about one of the model and vlogger’s recent interests, the performance of the stock market and particularly the gaming retail outlet GameStop. She has spoken out about the stock, which has seen a surge in interest since it became the focus of a campaign in Reddit’s WallStreetBets subreddit. Users there have been encouraging others to buy and hold the stock in order to squeeze out hedge funds trying to short it, and Cerny has shared her thoughts on Twitter.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In the video, Bartl asked her thoughts on the long-term outlook, and the bikini-clad Cerny said that her more limited research indicated that the price would “skyrocket to the moon” once the hedge funds were forced to buy back their shares at a higher price. The advice was cut short when Cerny’s dalmation tackled her from behind, knocking her down onto the couch.

With the market advice over, Cerny shared another image that had her posing in the bikini, holding the camera above her head to give a nearly full-body selfie that showed off her fit physique. Cerny pursed her lips and placed her hand behind her dark hair for the shot, which was also taken inside her home.

Cerny’s followers have gotten some other recent glimpses at her beach-ready physique. Back in January, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her posing in the mirror while wearing a chain-mail bikini top that just barely kept her covered. The shot earned some big attention from her more than 25 million followers, racking up 1.6 million likes and attracting thousands of gushing comments from fans complimenting the racy look.