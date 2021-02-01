Khloe Kardashian Rocks Iridescent Two-Piece While Tanning Next To Bikini-Clad Kourtney: ‘Stay Hydrated’

Khloe Kardashian kicked off the week with a sizzling new Instagram post that has quickly captivated the attention of her massive online audience. The reality television star became the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to share a bikini-clad thirst trap on Monday morning, dazzling her 128 million followers with a peek at her sculpted physique while reminding them to “stay hydrated.”

The 36-year-old enjoyed the beautiful weather as she relaxed outside on a cozy lounge chair while working on her tan. She wore a silver two-piece with a flashy, iridescent sheen the glistened underneath the golden rays of the sun. It included a halter-style top with thin straps that looped around her neck, while another wrapped tightly around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame. The number also had tiny triangle cups that sat far apart on her chest, exposing a massive amount of cleavage as she tanned.

Khloe’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, showing off her sculpted thighs and bombshell curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. It also had a thick waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs.

She completed the look with a light-weight white kimono, though wore it completely open to give her followers a full look at her phenomenal figure. She also teased them with a glimpse of her toned shoulders by letting the garment slide down her arms in an alluring manner.

Khloe was joined by her older sister Kourtney Kardashian for the sun soaking sesh, who looked just as fabulous in a vibrant orange bikini. The 41-year-old put on a busty display in a scanty top that was adorned with gold studs. She also teased a glimpse of her derriere in a pair of cheeky bottoms that took her look to the next level.

Fans went wild for the double-dose of Kardashian beauty, awarding the update nearly 700,000 likes in less than one hour of going live. Thousands hit up the comments section as well to compliment the famous sisters.

“Beautiful Koko and Kourt. ILY guys,” one person wrote.

“ICONS,” quipped another fan.

“Two queens!! The best duo,” a third follower remarked.

“Sister goals,” added a fourth admirer.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have collectively brought Instagram to its knees over the last few weeks, with every member sharing at least one skin-baring snap recently. On Sunday, Kylie Jenner sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her hourglass silhouette in a scanty navy two-piece. Prior to that, Kourtney brought the heat in a sexy red number while emerging from the pool.