Alexa Collins Splashes Around In An Impossibly Small Blue Bikini: ‘Running To Pick Up My Spicy Enchiladas’

Alexa Collins started the work week off with a splash. The model and social media influencer treated her huge fan base to two bikini-clad snaps that added some serious heat to her Instagram feed.

The first shot captured Alexa frolicking in the water. She was photographed walking on the beach in shallow water that only covered her toes. Her feet were staggered as she walked toward the camera. Alexa placed both hands in front of her ribs and met the camera with an alluring stare. For the second picture, she stood stationary and showed off her modeling skill as she struck a sexy pose. Her legs were positioned so one was straight and the opposite was bent at the knee. Alexa playfully grabbed the side of her suit with one hand.

A geotag in the post indicated that Alexa was in Costa Rica. She was dressed for a day at the beach and made sure to tag Blush Dolls Bikini for providing her with the sexy swimwear. She opted for a bright blue suit that complemented her all-over glow. Her top had thick shoulder straps with blue gems in the front. The neckline scooped down low to show off her cleavage, and the tight bottom pushed her bust up even further.

Her bottoms boasted a low front and thick bands that matched the style of those on her top. The waistband was snug on her hips and sides, accentuating her tiny frame and hourglass silhouette. The model chose to wear them pulled up high, leaving her bronze legs entirely in view.

Her only accessories were a set of layered necklaces, which provided her beachside look with just the right amount of bling. Her blond locks were parted in the center. Equal amounts of her silky blond mane spilled over her shoulders and chest.

In her caption, Alexa joked that she was “running to pick up” her spicy enchiladas. Fans were thrilled with her Monday morning update, and they made their love known. In minutes, the post has amassed more than 8,000 likes and 70-plus comments. Most fans complimented Alexa’s bikini body.

“Looking amazing as always, very beautiful!! You’re awesome, hope you’re having a great day so far,” one Instagrammer gushed, adding a series of flames.

“Costa Rica is so beautiful and a great vacation place… you sure make it more beautiful,” a second fan remarked.

“You are all the sun, moon, and stars,” a third person commented.

“Real Life Barbie. You are amazing my dear,” a fourth wrote alongside a trio of hearts.