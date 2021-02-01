Meghan Markle’s Reps Respond To The Reported Altering Of Her Name On Son Archie’s Birth Certificate

Representatives for Meghan Markle have refuted a claim made by British publication The Sun that her name was altered on her son Archie’s birth certificate as a snub against Harry’s brother Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. The newspaper also alleged the change was made so Meghan could align more closely with Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan’s first names were reportedly taken off of Archie’s official paperwork, leaving only her royal title on the document. The Sun reported that in contrast, Kate Middleton’s full name and title are included on all three of her children’s certificates.

The Sun presented within its story a copy of what they said was the official document that verified the change.

Prince Harry was named in the paperwork as His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex. This was later edited to read His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.

Meghan’s title was also altered. It originally read as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. It now reads Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Royal reporter Omid Scobie printed a response from representatives of the duchess regarding The Sun story.

They spoke out regarding the paper’s claims in a statement seen here.

Meghan’s reps claimed the 2019 correction to the documents was dictated by the palace and confirmed by senior palace officials. They said the move was neither requested by Meghan or her husband.

“To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document would be laughable were it not offensive,” said the statement shared by the reporter on his Twitter page.

The statement said there were other more important things going on in the world that should be focused on rather than what they claimed was “clickbait.”

Buckingham Palace has not officially commented as to why the edits were made.

Fans of the royal couple weighed in on the allegations and appeared to side with Meghan in her latest battle against the tabloids.

“This is so exhausting. Can’t imagine what this is doing to the Duchess. She deserves a break!!” wrote one fan.

“This smear campaign against Meghan is neverending, whenever something negative comes out about another royal (latest being Kate getting bashed for saying she’s ‘exhausted’), a negative story of Meghan comes out either on the same day or days after,” claimed a fan in support of the duchess.