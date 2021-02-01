Model Meredith Mickelson Bares All In Black Thong For A Series Of Sizzling Hot Photos

Meredith Mickelson took to Instagram to update fans with a series of sizzling hot photos. The model is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform but didn’t opt for very little attire for her most recent post.

Mickelson bared all and went completely shirtless for the occasion. She showed off her fit physique and wore nothing but a high-waisted black thong. Mickelson went barefoot and showcased her pedicured toes. She kept her fingernails short and accessorized with rings. Mickelson styled her shoulder-length blond hair down and in curls. She is a fan of body art and displayed the tattoo on her left arm.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mickelson was captured close-up fairly side-on. She placed both her hands on the wall in front of her and showed off her striking profile. The bombshell beauty appeared to be fixated on something in front of her while giving fans an eyeful from behind.

In the next slide, Mickelson was snapped from head-to-toe. She rested one hand by her hip and tilted her head back. Mickelson closed her eyes and stood on tiptoes.

In the third frame, Mickelson crossed her arms over her chest and directly gazed at the camera lens. She kept her feet on tiptoes and raised her chin.

In the fourth pic, Mickelson covered her breasts with her right hand and tilted her face to the side while leaning back on the wall.

In the fifth and final pic, she raised both hands to her shoulders and tipped her head back again with her eyes closed.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Sam Dameshek.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 29,000 likes and over 210 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“you’re the most perfect,” one user wrote.

“gorgeous beautiful blonde babe,” another person shared.

“UGH SECOND PICTURE IS FLAWLESS,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Now that’s what I call perfection. And if your personality is sweet… wow!! Then u’re a Super Woman! Better run and get yourself a cape! Lol,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mickelson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sand-colored bikini top with matching bottoms at the beach. Mickelson slicked back her wet blond hair behind her shoulders and posed on her knees on the sand.