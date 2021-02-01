‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Fans Believe Sausage Could Be Stacey Solomon

This week’s episode of The Masked Singer saw two celebrities get unmasked. However, one contestant who remains in the competition and has people a little confused is Sausage.

From the beginning, it was clear that Sausage was an incredible female vocalist with some pipes. The panels — Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross — original guesses included the likes of Billie Piper, Ella Henderson, Maya Jama, and Meghan Trainor.

As the episodes have gone on, a lot of viewers believe former X Factor contestant and Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon is Sausage.

“I’ve said it all along but Sausage HAS to be @StaceySolomon HAS TO BE!! #TheMaskedSinger,” one user tweeted.

“I’ve been convinced this whole time that Sausage is Sheridan Smith until she sounded exactly like Stacey Solomon when she sang ‘they call me Stacey’ #MaskedSingerUK,” another person shared on Twitter.

“I’ve just heard 10 seconds of a clip from that masked singer show and anyone who doesn’t know the sausage is Stacey Solomon hasn’t been paying attention. That’s Stacey, we all know that big gorgeous voice,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

“Sausage HAS to be Stacey Solomon they laugh like her big time,” a fourth user tweeted.

From their previous clue packages, we have learned that Sausage is a girly-girl who loves getting glammed-up and maybe a Vegetarian. They revealed they don’t mind speaking their mind and following their own path. Sausage was seen with a pink toolbox and admitted DIY is something they enjoy.

This week, they explained that Sausages are universal and every country has its own version. Sausage was seen by a barbecue in front of a camper van with different flags by the door. They admitted they don’t need luxury when traveling, they are happy to sleep anywhere.

For their performance, they brought out out their inner diva and sang Gloria Gaynor’s iconic “I Will Survive.”

McCall assumed it might be television presenter Stacey Dooley while Mo Gilligan said Pixie Lott. Guest panelist Alan Carr went with a bold choice and went with his friend Adele.

Ora seems to be on the right page as the public and thinks it could be Solomon too.

Fans will have to keep watching every weekend to find out if Solomon is underneath the mask.

This week, Viking and Blob were sent home.

Viking was revealed to be Norwegian star and A-ha frontman Merton Harket while underneaths Blob’s costume was the British comedian and actor Lenny Henry, per Digital Spy.