Kindly Myers Rocks Cheeky Swimsuit While Posing With a Horse

Playboy model Kindly Myers has an incredible body, and she put it on display in a sexy black swimsuit in her latest Instagram share. The blond beauty posed with a horse for the photo shoot, which featured her in the great outdoors.

Kindly’s bathing suit featured a halter-style neck and a low-cut back. The number also had a cheeky bottom and a belt with a large gold buckle.

The model wore her long tresses styled straight with a side part, and a thin gold chain hung around her neck.

The update was geotagged in Nashville, Tennessee. The camera captured Kindly outside in what appeared to be a field. Part of a wooden fence was a few yards away from a nearby road, and a bright green roof on a small building was also visible behind her. Sunlight hit the tops of trees, which were blurred in the distance.

The photo showed Kindly from an angle as she stood next to the animal, which was white with brown spots. She placed one hand one its nose while she gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. The image was cropped at the middle of her thighs, giving her fans a nice look at most of her body. She stood with one knee slightly bent, accentuating her derrière. The pose showed off her flat abs and the sexy curve of her lower back. Part of a tattoo on the side of her hip peeked from the bottom of swimsuit, drawing attention to her toned thighs. Her online audience also got a nice peek at her side boob.

In the caption, she left an uplifting comment, while also tagging the photographer.

“Sensational seductive beauty and white horse pair. Outstanding picture and setting,” one follower commented.

“Love this shot gorgeous u are absolutely stunning,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding several flame emoji.

“Damn that’s a good looking animal, And that horse ain’t bad looking either LOL,” a third fan joked.

“[Y]ou the most beautiful among women… thank youu [sic],” a fourth admirer added with heart-eye smiley face emoji.

Last week, Kindly heated up her Instagram page with a snap that saw her flaunting her figure while wearing a white bra and a pair of ripped jeans. She added some sex appeal to the photo by wearing her jeans unzipped exposing her flat abs. She arched her back and tossed her head back while holding her hands in her hair. The pose showcased her full chest.