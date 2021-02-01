Robin Roberts Finds A Snowy Surprise Upon Her Arrival At The ‘GMA’ Studios

Robin Roberts found a snowy surprise upon her arrival at the Good Morning America studios. The news anchor was shocked by a snowy display of affection from one of the show’s workers in the midst of a blizzard that has impacted the Northeast.

Robin took to her Instagram page to document her happy reaction with her 715,000 followers.

The Good Morning America studio is located in the middle of Times Square, New York. The sidewalks were cleared in front of the entrance to the building. That was where Robin found a loving message scrawled in the snow.

In a dusting of the powdery residue, someone wrote the words “I love Robin.”

The word “love” was replaced by a large heart.

“My knights in shining armor. Look what they had for me when I arrived. How blessed am I?” she exclaimed.

Robin then hooted in appreciation at the outward display written among the footprints of the passerby.

Robin was dressed warmly for her arrival to the ABC studios in the wee hours of the cold morning. She donned heavy pants, sneakers, a gray jacket, and a down topper with the hood up.

She wore a dark-colored mask atop her face as she stood next to a worker at the studio who held her bags.

In the caption of the post, Robin called the message a “lovely surprise.”

Her fans shared their own feelings regarding the message of love for the GMA host.

“You are not only Blessed…you are also a Blessing. Be well, take care & HAPPY MONDAY,” exclaimed one follower of the snowy surprise.

“Sometimes it’s the little things that make you smile,” penned a second fan of Robin’s reaction.

“How blessed are we to have you! Meeting you is on my bucket list. I may never meet you, but you have made an impact on so many people! May God continue to bless you and sweet Amber!” wrote a third Instagram user of the above video upload.

A short time later, Robin spoke of her blessings in an Instagram post seen here where she shared motivational words with her fans as a way to inspire and encourage them.

She read a prayer and devotional as she encouraged her followers to understand that when they feel they have come to the end of their rope, they are never alone. She felt that hope was always right there and waiting.

Robin also added that she loved when the first day of the month fell on a Monday. She said that both of these things happening on the same day always felt like a fresh start.