Kylie Jenner Wows In Figure-Hugging Dress During Her Turks And Caicos Vacation

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with more new pics of herself. The makeup guru recently took a trip to Turks And Caicos and allegedly spent $32,500 a night to stay at a luxury compound, per the Daily Mail.

Jenner stunned in a strapless dress that featured an eye-catching orange, red, and yellow pattern all over. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and was tight-fitted, showing off her famous hourglass shape. The garment fell below her knees and looked to be made out of silky material. For some of the snaps, she wore long gloves that matched her attire while accessorizing herself with small earrings. Jenner scraped her long, dark hair back and rocked one long plait.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured close-up in what looked to be a selfie. Jenner gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showcased her signature pout.

In the next slide, the mom to 3-year-old Stormi Webster was snapped by the edge of a balcony that showed off her breathtaking view of palm trees and the clear blue sky. Jenner closed her eyes and placed hands on her dress while pushing her left leg forward.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped in the middle of an empty hallway. The reality star gave fans an eyeful from behind and stared over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a strong look.

For her caption, she promoted her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and stated her “high gloss hits different.”

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 6.2 million likes and over 19,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 213 million followers.

“Omg omg omg… this is so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Wow, you are looking so gorgeous. What amazing makeup, you always look so beautiful. You are the queen, the style icon. Love this,” another person shared.

“How dare u look that good, I’m jealous,” remarked a third fan.

“My one and only crush,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a skintight bright orange dress that was cut-out across the front and the sides. The attire had short sleeves with frayed hems and fell above her knees. Jenner accessorized herself with a gold watch, bracelets, large hoop earrings, and rings while rocking acyrlic nails.