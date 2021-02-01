‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Steffy Braves the DNA Test With Finn By Her Side

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 2 indicate that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will pay a visit to her doctor. She recently found out that she is pregnant, but instead of this being a magical time in her life, she’s plagued with feelings of doubt and self-recrimination. Steffy does not know who her baby daddy is, and she needs to find out who fathered her child.

Finn Stands By His Girlfriend

When Steffy last visited the doctor, the physician told her it was too early to do a DNA test. She needed to wait until she was eight weeks pregnant before they could determine the baby’s paternity.

Now that the Forrester co-CEO has achieved that milestone, she’s back at the office and ready to do the tests. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is right by her side as she undergoes the necessary procedure.

Of course, Finn also needs to give a DNA sample. Both he and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) could be the baby daddy since both of them slept with Steffy.

Finn was devastated to learn that his girlfriend had cheated on him. He was angry and asked her some tough questions. As seen below, she had to assure him that she wanted to be with him and not Liam.

So, the physician decided to stand by his wayward partner and promised that he would be there for her even if they learn that Liam is technically the unborn infant’s dad.

He visits the obstetrician’s office with her and reassures her every step of the way, per SheKnows Soaps.

Steffy’s made it clear who she wants ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bsSSuqeEvR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 21, 2021

Steffy Faces The Parents

The Bold and the Beautifuldaily spoilers reveal that news of Steffy’s pregnancy will start to get out. At the moment, only a select few people are in the loop. Steffy, Finn, Liam, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) are the only ones who know the truth.

However, things will become too much for Hope this week, and she will confide in her mother. Of course, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be angry when she learns that Liam cheated on her daughter. And in typical Logan style, she blames Steffy for the one-night stand. Later this week, she confronts Steffy and blasts her for sleeping with a married man.

Steffy will also face her dad this week. She will tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she’s pregnant. She also divulges that she slept with both Finn and Liam. Ridge will be shocked by the latest developments but will undoubtedly be there for his daughter as she goes through this rough patch.