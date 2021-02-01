Winnie Harlow Stuns In Short Shimmery Pink Dress With Thigh-High Boots: ‘Barbie Girl’

Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to update fans with some new photos of herself. The successful model is no stranger to making a huge impact on her followers with her choice of fashion and opted for an eye-catching number for her most recent post.

Harlow stunned in a short, Barbie pink dress with no straps. The item of clothing featured large bows across the front and back and a mini train that draped across the floor. The attire fell above her upper thigh and was made out of shimmery material. She teamed the ensemble with thigh-high boots that were a different shade of pink to her dress and gave her some extra height. Harlow sported her dark hair in a mullet-style and placed a pink Chanel handbag with a chain strap over her shoulder. She accessorized with a necklace that had a large heart pendant and rocked acrylic nails.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Harlow was captured from head-to-toe while walking down the street. She had her legs crossed over and raised one hand. Harlow gazed down at the ground, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, the former America’s Next Top Model contestant looked over to her left with her piercing eyes and linked both her hands together.

In the third and final frame, Harlow was snapped from behind while getting in the back of a black car. She stared over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a smile and showcased the detailing of her attire from another angle.

In the tags, Harlow credited the designer Christian Cowan, her makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin, hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez, and Stan Potts for their photography.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 157,000 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“Gorgeous! Always love your photos,” one user wrote.

“I’m loving the mullet, Winnie.. yes you always winning sis!” another person shared.

“Didn’t think anyone could rock a mullet but you do,” remarked a third fan.

“Screw Barbie, you’re a queen!” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Harlow. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the What Would You Do? actress wowed in a white bra top with a blue triangular-shaped cropped jacket that had a hood and zip going up the middle. She wore lace-up Nike sneakers that were two different shades of blue and sported half her hair up in a bun.