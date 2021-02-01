Leanna Bartlett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Coral Chain Bikini While Lounging On The Bed

Leanna Bartlett tantalized her fans in a new Bang Energy promo that she uploaded on Instagram over the weekend. The blonde bombshell showed off her enviable body in a strappy swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

The video showed Leanna swaying to an up-tempo beat as she enjoyed her drink. The clip started with the blond sitting on a bed made up with white linen. She leaned back against the gray pillows and swept her hair to fall over her right shoulder. She placed her other hand on her shoulder while gazing at the lens.

Leanna moved her shoulders back-and-forth before picking up a can and showing it to the camera. She took a sip and licked her lips before shimmying her shoulders again. In the last moments of the clip, Leanna smiled provocatively.

The blonde rocked a coral string bikini with plenty of features. The swimwear had gold chain shoulder straps that added some glamor to her look. The underband straps also looped around her ribcage several times, emphasizing her toned midsection. The detail highlighted her petite waist and hourglass curves. The bikini had a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

On her lower half, she wore the matching bottoms. The thong mirrored the chain detail from the top, drawing attention to the curve of her hips and her bronzed thighs.

The 35-year-old styled her locks in a deep side-part. She let her long, platinum tresses tumble down her back and shoulders in a mess of curly waves.

Leanna kept her jewelry to a minimum. She rocked a delicate gold necklace around her slender neck and wore a bangle around each wrist. She also flaunted her engagement ring in the clip.

Her fans loved the update and showered her with likes, comments, and emoji. The image racked up over 13,000 likes and 275 comments shortly after she posted.

“You look amazing, Leanna. Simply gorgeous!” one fan raved.

Another loved the swimwear that she was wearing.

“You always wear the best bikinis. The pink color suits you because it makes you glow. Where did you get this set?” they asked her.

An admirer raved about her physique.

“Go get you some girl. Your body is on point, and you’re looking good. You should share your fitness routine with us,” they wrote.

A fourth Instagrammer missed the bubbly version of her personality.

“Where’s my Leanna at? Why don’t you laugh anymore? You’re still beautiful, just wish you would smile,” they mused.

Leanna recently shared another stunning photo with her admirers. In the update, she wore a crop top and cream miniskirt. The blonde put on a leggy display in the cute ensemble.