‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Skintight Leggings & A Sports Bra

‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ Lauren Drain tantalized her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a snap in which she flaunted her fit physique. The photo was captured in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the geotag indicated, and Lauren stood outdoors on a stretch of concrete. Natural sunlight shone down on the space, and the neutral backdrop provided the perfect background for the bold hue of her athletic attire to shine.

She rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a stunning cranberry shade that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. The fabric hugged her slim waist and shapely hips, clinging to every inch of her sculpted lower body. Her toned thighs and calves were on full display in the bottoms, which extended all the way to her ankles.

She opted to pair the leggings with a matching sports bra that had some eye-catching details. The garment had a one-shoulder silhouette, with one sculpted shoulder remaining bare while a thick strap extended over the other. The piece had a large cut-out detail over her chest, which showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

The fabric stretched over her ample assets, and the top ended an inch or two below her breasts, leaving plenty of her chiseled abs exposed.

Lauren kept the look very simple, and the only accessory she added was a pair of black sneakers with some purple embellishments. Her blond locks were pulled back in a messy bun atop her head, and she left a few strands loose to frame her features.

In the shot, she held a beverage can in one hand while her other was propped against the nearby wall. A green and turquoise ball was positioned under one of her feet, and she had her gaze fixed on something in the distance as the photo was taken.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 6,800 likes within 11 hours of going live. It also racked up 46 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply.

“You look so beautiful,” another added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“This combo is fabulous,” a third fan remarked.

“Sporty Sunday,” yet another commented, loving the athletic vibe of Lauren’s look.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a steamy snap in which she rocked a barely-there bikini with dark-wash, impossibly tiny, distressed Daisy Dukes layered over top. She flashed two peace signs with her hands as she gazed down at the camera, her sculpted figure on full display in the daring look.