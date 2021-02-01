Angeline Varona Stuns In A Skimpy Mismatched Bikini In Cancún

Angeline Varona added a tantalizing snapshot to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 31 that stunned her 2.8 million followers. In the latest post, the influencer decided to slip into a mismatched bikini that flaunted her incredibly toned figure while relaxing by the pool.

Angeline was photographed on the wooden deck poolside, clad in her skimpy bathing suit. She sat on her legs on a striped towel on a cushioned sunbed with her thighs parted. The babe raised her left hand on the side of her neck while her other hand touched the mattress. She tilted her head and looked straight into the camera with a smile on her face. Her sun-kissed skin was glowing in the shot.

According to the geotag, she was at the Nizuc Luxury Hotel & Villas in Cancún, Mexico. The blurry background showed amazing views of the vast ocean and lush greenery.

Avid fans of the model know that she has been staying in the country since last week, and she has been sharing lots of photos and short clips of her stay ever since.

Angeline rocked a tan bikini top for the photo. The garment featured fully lined triangle cups that barely contained her breasts, as well as a plunging neckline that helped show off her ample cleavage. It had floss-like straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms. Another pair of strings were tied around her back for support.

She sported a pair of revealing off-white bottoms. It boasted a low-cut waistline and flashed a generous amount of her toned midsection. Viewers couldn’t help themselves but comment about her flat stomach and abs. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin and accentuated the babe’s curvy hips, as well as her thighs.

Angeline opted to wear her favorite name necklace and stud earrings as accessories. Her brunette locks were down and wet from swimming. She completed her look by painting her nails with a rich burgundy nail polish.

In the caption, the Latina mentioned she was “not ready” to leave the place. She tagged the resort’s Instagram page in both the caption and the picture.

Since going live on her social media account, the new upload has earned more than 102,000 likes and over 860 comments. Many of her avid supporters and several fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. A lot gushed over her enviable body, while other followers struggled with words to express how they felt about the daring snap, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” gushed an admirer.

“Breathtakingly beautiful. Wow!” wrote another fan.

“Exquisite angel,” a third follower commented.