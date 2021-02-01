Alexa Collins Lets It All Hang Out In A Vibrant Purple Bikini For Latest Round Of Vacation Snaps

Alexa Collins knows how to keep her 1.2 million Instagram followers entertained. The model has been delighting her fans with several photos from her vacation to Costa Rica — a trend she continued with her most recent upload on Sunday afternoon.

The January 31 update included a total of three photos, which a geotag indicated were taken at the Igloo Beach Lodge. Alexa was seen posing outside of her igloo-shaped cabin, where she sat on a wooden stool underneath the bright sun.

She stretched her lean legs out in front of her in the first image, grasping at the round seat as she tilted her head to the side. She then proceeded to place her hands on her lap for the second snap and gazed intently at the camera with a sultry stare.

The beauty averted her piercing brown eyes to something off into the distance and flashed her gorgeous smile for the final shot while her platinum locks spilled over her shoulders in a messy fashion.

As for her look in the triple-pic update, Alexa looked ready to lay out by the pool as she rocked a vibrant purple bikini from PrettyLittleThing that complemented her deep tan. The two-piece included a skimpy bikini top that let it all hang out, flashing an eyeful of underboob from underneath its underwire-style cups. The ribbed garment also exposed the model’s voluptuous cleavage thanks to its deep scoop neckline, while its thick shoulder straps drew attention to her toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set made for quite a sight as well, showing off the blond bombshell’s perky derriere thanks to its high-cut and cheeky design. It also boasted a thick, high-rise waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her flat tummy, tiny waist, and chiseled abs.

Alexa completed her look with a stack of gold necklaces, one of which had a Chanel logo pendant. She also sported a pair of thin hoop earrings for some additional bling.

Fans went wild for the skin-baring set of snaps, awarding them over 16,000 likes and dozens of comments after just 10 hours of going live to Alexa’s feed.

“You look so pretty love!!” one person wrote.

“You’re so beautiful!!” praised another fan.

“Purple is sexy and super cute on you,” a third follower remarked.

“Hottest woman on the planet,” declared a fourth admirer.

Alexa shared another one of her vacay looks in another update on Friday that contained a snap of her rocking a skimpy striped two-piece and bucket hat while lounging outside. That post also fared well, amassing nearly 20,000 likes and 237 comments to date.