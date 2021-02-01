Bri Teresi Sizzles In Crop Top & Skintight Leggings While Practicing Her Golf Swing In New Video

Bri Teresi brought the heat to her golf game over the weekend and shared a new clip to her Instagram feed. The blonde bombshell showed off her lithe figure in skintight athleisure wear as she posed outdoors and practiced her golfing skills.

In her caption, Bri was tickled by Caleb’s mimicry skills. The boy was copying the mannerisms of the men in the bay next to them.

In the clip, Bri stood with her feet shoulder-length apart and rotated her torso by shifting her weight from her front foot to the back. She lifted her club from its starting position and brought it behind her head. Bri then followed through with her powerful downswing and flexed her front knee as she completed the drive.

The camera then switched to show a serious-faced Caleb giving a thumb-up sign and making a hitting motion with his hand.

Bri rocked a light-colored t-shirt. The crop top was a snug fit and exposed the top of her flat abs.

The influencer paired the long-sleeved t-shirt with skintight leggings. The powder blue bottoms were high-waist and clung to her lower half like a glove. She flaunted her pert booty, the curve of her hips, and toned thighs in the pants.

Bri styled her blond locks in a half-ponytail. Her locks cascaded down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. Some of her tresses framed her face as she practiced her technique.

The 26-year-old played golf in the evening hours. The sky had darkened dramatically and, in the distance, lights twinkled in a nearby neighborhood.

Bri’s fans showered with love soon after she posted the offering. The video has already accumulated over 13,000 likes from those who loved the update. Others showed their appreciation by giving her some feedback in the comments section.

It appears as if an admirer watched the clip closely.

“Love the jiggle follow through,” they raved. After Bri completed her swing, her booty jiggled slightly after the impact.

She received at least one proposal.

“Will you be my wife please? I have loved you for years and will take care of you,” one follower asked.

Another wrote that the guys in the next bay were in a very fortunate position.

” This is brilliant – the guys next door were very lucky,” they complimented her before adding flame emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical about Bri’s non-physical features.

“Good job for being a sweetheart and family person. I like your energy,” they gushed.

Bri recently updated her social media feed with a racy Instagram video. In that particular offering, she wore a seductive two-piece offering. She rocked a black crop top and minuscule plaid miniskirt that left very little to the imagination.