Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Sizzles In An Impossibly Tiny Bikini During Beach Day In Tulum

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon escaped the chilly winter temperatures over the weekend as she enjoyed a relaxing trip to Mexico, where she was greeted with warm and sunny weather. The up-and-coming model –who is the face of Juicy Couture and Parade’s latest underwear campaign — was spotted by paparazzi looking hotter than ever as she enjoyed a day at the beach in an impossibly tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail captured the 24-year-old arriving at the oceanside spot in Tulum on Saturday, January 30 with her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia. She wore a short animal-print dress, orange sunglasses, and pink sandals as she made her way to the sandy spot by the sea, though quickly ditched the curve-hugging frock for a daring swimsuit that did way more showing than covering up.

Lourdes sizzled in the risque orange-and-yellow swimwear as she cuddled up to her beau while enjoying a few drinks and chatting with friends. The two-piece included a skimpy halter-style top with thin, stringy straps that looped tightly around her neck and back, accentuating her slender frame. It showed off her ample cleavage thanks to its deep, plunging neckline, while its tiny triangle cups left an eyeful of sideboob well on display.

The University of Michigan alum took her beach day look to the next level with a pair of matching thong bottoms that were even more risque than the top half of her swimwear. The garment boasted a racy design that showcased her enviable buns in their entirety, as well as her long, lean legs that were coated in a layer of white sand. It also had a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and killer curves.

Lourdes accessorized with a diamond navel ring that drew attention to her toned tummy, while a gold nameplate necklace gave her look some additional bling. She initially styled her vibrant red locks in a messy bun, though took the style out at one point to let her long tresses cascade down her back in loose waves.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Just last month, Lourdes enjoyed another luxurious getaway with her man to the tropical Mexican city.

The model was once again spotted by the paparazzi as she relaxed at the beach — that time in a slightly more modest swimsuit, though it was still sexy nonetheless. The beauty rocked a neon yellow bikini top that popped against her deep tan, which she teamed with a simple pair of cheeky black bottoms that once again highlighted her bodacious backside.