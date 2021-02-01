Madi Teeuws Undresses Herself While In A Sheer Nightie And Cowboy Boots

Social media star Madi Teeuws wowed her 588,000 Instagram followers after posting a mega-picture update in which she wore a semi-sheer nightdress and cowboy boots.

The nightgown was a bright white fabric that highlighted the California resident’s sun-kissed skin. Though there was nude lining in the cups of the garment, the rest was see-through so that her abs, legs, and underwear were visible beneath.

The top part of the nightgown featured a sultry corset-inspired silhouette with underwire cups and boning throughout the torso to offer support. The bra part of the look was a classic demi-cup style and was covered with a pretty lace pattern that had scalloped detailing along the hem. Two ribbons served as the shoulder straps and were tied together into a bow to offer a sweet and feminine accent to the otherwise sultry look.

The nightdress cinched in at the waist to accentuate the Deal or No Deal star’s hourglass figure. The fabric then flared out into an a-line style skirt. Instead of lace the decorated the top, the fabric was patterned with a Swiss dot print. Beneath the layered skirts was a hint of white panties with a classic mid-rise silhouette.

To complete the look, Madi sported a pair of gold hoop earrings. However, what was arguably the more eye-catching accessory was a pair of burgundy cowboy boots. She styled her hair into a trendy center part and allowed her dark blond hair to cascade down past her shoulders in the loosest of waves.

Madi posted five picture in total. In the first, she sat on the ground while facing the camera. She appeared to be in the process of undressing herself, as one shoulder strap was undone and hanging around her elbow while her hand pulled down the corner of one of the cups.

In the second picture, she leaned back and smiled at the camera while tugging at the top of her boot in a fun and playful pose. The next shot was like the first and featured Madi in a state of dishabille. Fourth was a picture where Madi stood up in her ensemble, and last was an inspirational poem about love.

Fans went wild over the new mega-pic update and awarded the post over 26,000 likes and more than 340 comments.

“Days are always sweeter looking at your smile,” gushed one awestruck user, adding a red heart to the comment.

“Sooooo Beautiful! Pure Beauty!” raved a second.

“There just isn’t a word to describe this,” proclaimed a third.

Madi had previously wowed fans after modeling a bra while showing off her acrobatic prowess, as was recently covered by The Inquisitr.