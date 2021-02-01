Holly Sonders Flaunts Deep Cleavage While Untying Hot Red Bikini In A Life-Saving Mission

Holly Sonders put on a busty show for her 549,000 Instagram followers when she shared a sexy pic over the weekend. The bombshell took to the outdoors for this particular snap and showed off her flawless physique. She wore a hot red bikini that left very little to the imagination as she redoubled her efforts to rescue “John.”

Those who follow the 33-year-old on social media may recall that Holly recently posted a clip where she gave CPR to a doll called “John.” In the spoof video, she oozed Baywatch vibes in a red swimsuit as she gave the mannequin mouth-to-mouth.

In this particular offering, it appeared as if Holly needed to step up her game to rescue the doll. In the photo, she kneeled with her thighs apart to accommodate the doll. She was untying the straps to her halterneck bikini behind her neck. She lifted her arms, and the movement had an uplifting effect on her perky bust as she stretched out her torso. Holly smiled while gazing at “John.”

Holly rocked a patent leather crimson two-piece swimsuit. The swimwear did nothing but favors for her svelte frame and clung to her body like a glove. It had a plunging neckline with a heart embellishment in the center of the top.

On her lower half, Holly sported a tiny thong. The bottoms hugged her hip bone, showing off her toned thighs and legs.

The former Golf channel host styled her hair in a deep side part. She let her rich brown locks tumble down her shoulder in loose, curly waves. She wore large hoop earrings to complete her look.

Holly posed next to a pool for the photo opp. Behind her, a stone pillar provided a gorgeous backdrop for the shoot, and a nearby outdoor dining area was perfect for al fresco entertainment.

The influencer’s fans showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. This specific image has already garnered more than 5,000 likes since she posted it. Some fans chose to voice their admiration in the comments section.

An admirer thanked the social media star for her dedication to “John.”

“Holly you’re a lifesaver… For John was dead in the water and had no chance of survival but you blew him back to life,” they raved before adding laughing-with-tears emoji.

Another was so impressed by her technique that they offered themselves for Holly’s services.

“You can give me mouth-to-mouth. Absolutely breathtaking and ravishing,” they gushed and added a slew of emoji.

One follower wanted to know if the rescue mission was successful.

“Love the pic, Holly. Did you save John’s life?” they asked her.

A fourth Instagrammer made an astute observation and teased the model.

“John has a smile. I would be smiling too,” they teased.