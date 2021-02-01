NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Kemba Walker For Four Players In Proposed Blockbuster Deal

During the 2020 NBA offseason, rumors were circulating that Kawhi Leonard was urging the Los Angeles Clippers to trade for a starting-caliber point guard. They may have Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley on their roster, but none of those veterans could be classified as a true floor general. Though they are currently performing well in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Clippers are still expected to try addressing one of their major backcourt concerns before the 2021 trade deadline.

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Clippers is Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics. In a recent article, Andrew Hughes of Fansided’s Hardwood Houdini suggested a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Clippers to acquire Walker before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, Los Angeles would be sending a package that includes Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac, and Luke Kennard to Boston in exchange for Walker and Robert Williams III.

If the deal would push through, Hughes believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. For the Celtics, the suggested trade would allow them to turn Walker into four solid role players who would boost their starting lineup and second unit.

“Patrick Beverley could serve as the new agitator if Smart’s injury is serious (Lord, please let it not be), while Serge Ibaka could bring the rim-protecting and shooting Daniel Theis provides mostly in theory. Ivica Zubac is another big body in the frontcourt whose been historically far more durable than Robert Williams, while Luke Kennard–Jayson Tatum’s college teammate at Duke–could provide another 3-point sharpshooter alongside Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard in the second unit.”

Meanwhile, though it would cost them four important members of their rotation, trading for Walker would make a lot of sense for the Clippers. He wouldn’t only address their need for a starting-caliber point guard, but it would give them another All-Star that would enable them to form their own “Big Three” with Leonard and Paul George. Hughes thinks that pairing Walker with Leonard and George would provide the Clippers “one hell of a response” to the Brooklyn Nets’ “#ScaryHours trifecta” of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant.

Aside from improving their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season, bringing Walker to Los Angeles could also help them maintain a good relationship with Leonard. Granting one of his major requests could increase their chances of re-signing him when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason.