Pro Golfer Paige Spiranac Leaves A Button Of Her Skintight Top Undone

Social media star Paige Spiranac wowed her 2.9 million Instagram followers with a new photo where she stunned in a throwback shot where she wore skintight athleisure at a virtual golfing session.

For the occasion, Paige wore a yoga pants and crop top combination. The leggings were a soft gray hue that added some brightness to the low-light photo. The pants featured a high-waisted silhouette that cinched around Paige’s midriff to flatter her hourglass figure. The fabric was made from a skintight spandex-like material that was well-tailored to her curves. The yoga pants were almost full-length, with a slight crop above the ankle.

Showcasing her toned torso, Paige paired the leggings with a skintight crop top. The top was a pretty blue-green color that flattered the Arizona native’s sun-kissed skin and blond hair. It featured a low scooped neckline that showcased her décolletage and collarbone. The hem cropped just above her belly button to reveal a bit of her toned torso. Though the neckline was scooped, there was a tiny v-accent at the center of the bust to add a slightly more revealing detail to the look. In addition, the pro-athlete accidentally left her second to last button undone, giving the appearance that the garment was slightly too small.

Paige completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. She styled her hair into two braided pigtails which added a sweet and feminine touch to the otherwise sporty look. A few escaped locks artfully framed her face. Last but not least, she sported a chic navy manicure.

Paige posed by standing in front of a virtual golf screen. She leaned on a console with one hand and held her golf club and glove with the other. Her left leg was slightly crossed in front of the right in a position that accentuated her physique.

In the caption for the shot, the influencer admitted that she missed the virtual golfing sessions and lamented about the dreary winter weather in Arizona.

Fans went wild over the new shot and awarded the post over 97,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Love the outfit on you Paige..way to rock it there beautiful!!” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a number of emoji including red roses, kissing faces, and fire symbols.

“Stunning as always,” raved a second.

However, at least one follower noticed the minor wardrobe malfunction.

“Didn’t go through all the comments but did you skip a button there?” the user wrote.

“Hahaha yes I did,” Paige responded.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Paige also wowed fans earlier this weekend after posting a sultry selfie.