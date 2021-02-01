Yanet Garcia Puts Her Pert Posterior On Display In Skimpy, Purple Bikini & Fedora

Mexican model, television personality and social media star Yanet Garcia has never failed to entice her nearly 14 million followers on Instagram with a sultry bikini shot. However, she put an entirely new spin on the well-tested formula on Sunday evening.

In her latest share, the 30-year-old siren — who first rose to fame as a weather girl and viral sensation on Televisa Monterrey — was snapped while wearing a stylish fedora in addition to another super-skimpy swim ensemble. It was a welcome flourish to what was already a sensuous display of her taut, tempting physique.

Garcia wrote that she was in the midst of a “Lazy Sunday” in the accompanying caption. Regardless of her activity level, though, her fans seemed to have a healthy appreciation for her wardrobe choice on the occasion.

In a matter of hours after the update appeared on her timeline, it had logged an incredible 400,000 likes. Over the same span of time, the comments section ballooned to the tune of more than 2,100 replies.

“Thanks for the view to end the week, I appreciate it!” wrote one admirer. “Turn around next time.”

“You are tasty,” opined another enamored commenter. “I love you baby.”

“My hottie,” declared fellow model and Instagram sensation Natalia Barulich, who emphasized the sentiment with a slew of fire emoji.

“You’re so perfect,” appraised a fourth follower.

Garcia was photographed from behind as she leaned toward a wall with one of her hands resting upon it and her legs parted slightly. Although the front of her body was turned away from the camera, her face was partially visible on the frame as she had turned her head back to her right.

Her straight, golden-brown locks flowed out from under the brim of her hat and blanketed her upper back. Along the way, they masked most of her right eye while her luscious lips were similarly obscured by her shoulder.

Garcia was wearing a purple two-piece that was emblazoned with a litany of small, white dogs. Her top encircled her upper half while appearing to allow for a slight showing of underboob just below her right arm.

Further down the frame, her matching thong bottoms could be seen as they failed spectacularly in covering her cheeky assets. Their incredible curvature was pleasingly accentuated by the way in which she elevated her right leg. The move also served to put a spotlight on her sculpted thighs.

In an earlier update, Garcia showcased her bombshell body to a similar effect in a sheer black dress. It was a post that went on to amass well over a half-million double-taps.