Victoria Villarroel Showcases Ample Cleavage And Curvy Hips In Scanty Swimsuit

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel sent Instagram users into a frenzy on Sunday, January 31, when she shared some sexy new photos of herself in a tiny ensemble.

The 27-year-old beauty, who is perhaps best known as Kylie Jenner’s assistant on Life of Kylie, was photographed outdoors while in a beautiful private residence for the two-slide series. Victoria struck a number of sultry poses that showed her killer curves from different angles.

In the first photo, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera while she popped one hip out. She tilted her head slightly and pouted with her mouth parted as she shared a steamy glance with the camera. In the second image, she posed from her right side as she propped her derriere out. She placed one hand on her thigh and rotated her head over her right shoulder to share her sultry gaze with the camera once more.

Her long brunette hair looked to be in dampened waves that fell around her shoulders and back. Her short nails appeared to be perfectly manicured and were finished with a vibrant red polish that stood out against her caramel skin-tone.

The model rocked a scanty black one-piece from Fashion Nova, a popular online-based clothing company she frequently rocks. The suit featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders, lace-up strings, and tiny unpadded cups that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The garment was also designed with a high-cut sides that easily flaunted her curvy hips and flat midsection.

She completed the skimpy poolside look with a sheer black cover that she tied around her waist. She also accessorized with several gold necklaces.

In the post’s caption, she promoted Fashion Nova and tagged their Instagram handle.

The new photo set went live three hours ago and looked to be a big hit with Victoria’s following as it amassed more than 103,000 likes. Hundreds of social media users also commented under the post to express to her how much they adored her figure, her beauty, and her choice of apparel.

“Ok your body is insane bro,” one user wrote.

“Awwww how are you are so amazing,” a second fan chimed in.

“Love your bikini, so beautiful,” a third admirer asserted, following their words with a heart-eyes symbol.

“I’m in love with you Vic,” a fourth individual praised, adding a string of crying emoji to their comment.

The beauty shared another attention-grabbing post just a few days ago that displayed her in just a scrappy black skirt as she opted to go topless.