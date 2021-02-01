NBA Rumors: GSW Could Offer James Wiseman And Four First-Rounders To Timberwolves For Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the superstars who are expected to demand a trade before the 2021 trade deadline. Despite the addition of D’Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves still struggle to win games and as of now, they currently own the worst record in the Western Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season. Once Towns grows frustrated with their situation and expresses his desire to leave, the Timberwolves could be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the market.

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring KAT before the 2021 trade deadline is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable KAT to join forces with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins in Bay Area this season. In the proposed scenario, the Warriors would be offering a package that includes James Wiseman, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kevon Looney, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns.

Golden State would certainly need to pay a huge price to convince the Timberwolves to engage in a blockbuster deal, but Patuto believes that it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Towns’ caliber.

“Towns is a big man who rebounds well on both ends and can step out and shoot the three. The league is being taken over by stretch four or five type players. Towns is one of those players and leads this movement. He would fit in well because he knows how to play fast and can fill it up from three-point range. With Towns down low, the floor would open up more for the players on the perimeter. Opposing defenses will not be able to throw double or triple teams near half court at Steph Curry.”

Zhong Zhi / Getty Images

Towns is one of the superstars who could dramatically change their fate in the 2020-21 NBA season. From being an average playoff contender in the loaded Western Conference, KAT’s arrival in Golden State could put the Warriors on the same level as powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets. Towns would bring significant improvement to their performance on the offensive end of the floor.

He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc. This season, the 25-year-old center is averaging 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, the proposed deal would also make a lot of sense for the Timberwolves as it would give them enough assets to jumpstart another rebuild. Aside from reacquiring their own 2021 first-rounder, together with three future first-round selections, they would also be receiving Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell could form the core of the next title-contending team that the Timberwolves would try to build in the post-KAT era.