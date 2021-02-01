Abby Dowse Says ‘Good Morning’ From Bed In A NSFW Sheer Lace Teddy

Social media star Abby Dowse stunned her 2.8 million Instagram followers after posting a risqué photo where she wished her fans a “good morning” from bed. The NSFW upload can be viewed here.

For the occasion, the Australian model opted for a sheer lace teddy from popular clothing retailer Fashion Nova. The color of the teddy was a pretty coral pink that not only flattered Abby’s sun-kissed skin, but also added a sweet touch of femininity to the otherwise sultry photo. The material was a pretty lace fabric with a scalloped edge along the hem. The garment featured a halter style silhouette with a plunging neckline so low that it reached her midriff. The daring cut meant that the influencer left little of her décolletage and cleavage to the imagination.

A ribbon belt cinched around Abby’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. At the bottom, high side slits exposed her hips and long legs. The modeled styled her long blond hair into a center part and let her loose waves cascade down past her shoulders. She accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a couple of stacked charm necklaces, two dainty chain bracelets, a pair of large hoop earrings, and a statement ring. Last but not least, she sported a chic white manicure.

Abby Dowse poses for a previous modeling shot. Mike Flokis / Getty Images

The setting for the photo was Abby’s bedroom. It was a minimalistic room, with bare white walls and floor-to-ceiling mirrors in the background. The mirror’s reflection offered a small glimpse of the pretty blue sky outside.

Abby sat on a bed that was covered with a crisp white duvet and a number of plush pillows. She posed by leaning sideways and resting her weight on her left arm while bending one leg over the other in a position that emphasized her curves. She tilted her head slightly with a smoldering look and extended her right arm towards the camera.

Fans went wild over the shot and awarded the post over 25,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

“Omg I love this color top on you,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with three pink heart emoji.

“Abby. You simply continue to amaze with your beautiful postings day in and day out. You are truly a BEAUTIFUL WONDER,” proclaimed a second.

“Sensational as always,” gushed a third.

“Good morning Abby you look absolutely stunning as always,” wished a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a red heart, kissing face, and fire symbol.

