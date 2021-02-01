Olivia Culpo Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tiny White Bikini While Enjoying A Beverage

American fashion influencer and social media personality Olivia Culpo stunned her 4.7 million followers on Sunday, January 31, when she shared some sizzling-hot new photos of herself in a tiny bikini.

The 28-year-old model was captured on what appeared to be an outdoor balcony or deck for the two-slide series, as large rock formations were visible in the background. She stole the show as she struck two sexy poses that called attention to her famous physique.

In the first image, she sat on her heels with the front of her body to the camera. She held a champagne flute with one hand while the other rested on her leg. She pushed her chest forward and cocked one hip to highlight her killer curves. She wore a pout on her face and directed her strong gaze towards the camera’s lens. She emitted a more playful energy in the second snapshot as she threw her head back and smiled widely with her eyes closed.

Her long brunette locks looked be in natural-looking waves as they fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short with a bold white polish that stood out against her tanned complexion.

Olivia flaunted her enviable form in a scanty white bikini from Indah, a Balinese-based clothing company. Her top featured thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, a knotted design in the front, and padded cups that pushed forth a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the top with a matching, high-waisted, thong bikini that highlighted her curvy hips and flat core.

Olivia finished the look with a Louis Vuitton scarf that she tied around her waist and a pale blue bucket hat from Olive and Pique. She accessorized with a gold body chain from Jacquie Aiche.

In the post, she tagged the Instagram handles all of the designers she was wearing. In the caption, she shared a candy and smiley-face emoji.

Sunday’s content went live four hours ago and has since amassed more than 81,000 likes, looking to be a hit with fans. Hundreds of fans also took to the comments section to praise the model on her body, good looks, and revealing ensemble.

“You are perfect,” one individual wrote.

“My jaw is on the floor,” chimed in another admirer, following with a string of heart-eyes symbols.

“A goddess,” a third fan asserted, adding a blue heart and sparkle emoji.

“Beautiful and sexy! That’s a beautiful background too,” commented a fourth user.

The model often wows Instagram users with her fashionable looks. On January 7, she shared a video that displayed her in tie-dye shorts, a matching sweater, a long coat, a pair of sneakers and a hat.