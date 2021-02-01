Skylar Walling Emphasizes Insane Cleavage In A Black Lace Lingerie Piece & Red Thigh-High Boots

Skylar Walling went into full bombshell mode for her incredible new Instagram photo on Sunday afternoon. The smoking hot model flaunted all of her enviable curves as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Skylar opted for a spicy black lace lingerie piece. The garment included thin straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. It also wrapped around her neck, and featured a deep neckline that emphasized her insane cleavage.

The ensemble also boasted a sexy cutout over her midsection to show off even more skin. It wrapped tightly around her slim waist and was cut high over her curvaceous hips. The outfit drew attention to her toned thighs as well.

The model added some sex appear to the style by rocking a pair of large, gold hoop earrings. She also included a pair of thigh-high red boots.

Skylar posed with her booty pressed against a red car. She had a brightly colored jacket placed behind her over the hood of the vehicle. She arched her back slightly and bent one knee. Both of her arms were lifted and placed on top of her head as she tilted her chin upward and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, some sunlight streamed in through the large windows behind her. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that she as having a fun Sunday. She also credited the photographer who took the snap.

Her long, brown hair was pushed back away from her forehead. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and brushed over her cheek.

Skylar’s over 1 million followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,700 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 100 messages during that time.

“My goodness I am breathless,” one follower stated.

“Perfection by definition,” another wrote.

“So dang sexy my queen,” a third comment read.

“Happy Sunday beautiful girl you look great,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her sexy figure in racy outfits for the camera. She’s often seen dressed in scanty bathing suits, revealing lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Skylar recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a barely there g-string monokini. That post has collected more than 11,000 likes and over 220 comments thus far.