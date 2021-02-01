Kylie Jenner Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Scanty Navy Bikini

Internet sensation Kylie Jenner wowed Instagram users around the world once more on Sunday, January 31, after she posted some stunning new snapshots of her bikini-clad self.

The 22-year-old bombshell, who is most famously known for starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Life Of Kylie, was captured on a lush property on a beautiful sunny day for the three-photo slideshow. She struck several sexy poses that highlighted her killer form.

In the first frame, Kylie posed with one hip cocked as the front of her physique faced the camera. She grabbed her locks with her right hand and wore a sultry expression on her face as she looked to her right. The second image honed in on her torso, highlighting her face, chest, and midsection. She placed one hand behind her head and pouted again. The third image zoomed in even further on her upper body, putting the spotlight on her busty chest.

Her raven-colored locks, which likely featured extensions, were flipped to the right and styled in loose waves as they fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her stiletto-shaped nails long with a modern French tip design.

The television personality put her hourglass form on show in a scanty navy bikini from Christian Dior. Her top, which featured mustard-detailing, was designed with thick straps that tied around her neck and back, and tiny triangular cups that revealed a massive view of cleavage, sideboob and underboob.

The set’s matching briefs appeared to have a thong cut that also concealed little of her figure as they accented her curvy hips and famous booty. The briefs’ thick high-rise side straps also flaunted her flat midsection.

Kylie accessorized the skimpy beachside attire with some pieces of gold jewelry, including several rings and a few bracelets.

In the post, which went live three hours ago, the model tagged Dior’s Instagram handle. In those few hours, the smoking-hot photos have accrued more than a staggering 6,000,000 likes, proving to be very popular in the social media sphere. Tens of thousands of commenters also relayed their support for Kylie, her figure, her beauty, and her bathing suit.

“You’re perfect, I love you so much,” one individual wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” another admirer chimed in, adding numerous heart-eyes symbols to their comment.

“The most beautiful, best, most attractive and lovable girl in the world,” a third fan asserted.

“Wow body, you’re unreal,” a fourth user praised, following their words with a string of angel emoji.

The stunner captivates her 213 million Instagram follower with drool-worthy content all the time. Just three nights ago, she shared several photos of herself in a plunging white crop top and skintight hot pants.