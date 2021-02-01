Whitney Johns Parades Her Toned Booty In Blue Thong Bikini

Whitney Johns flaunted her gym-honed physique for her most recent Instagram share on Sunday afternoon. The fitness model posed seductively for the camera as she enjoyed a day outdoors.

In the stunning snap, Whitney looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted to parade her toned booty around in a blue thong bikini. The top tied around her neck and back, and featured thin straps that exposed her muscled biceps and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms rested high over her slender hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist. The garment also drew attention to her perfectly round derriere as it showcased her killer legs. Her flat tummy and sculpted abs were also on full display in the pic as well.

Whitney stood on the deck of a pool with her body turned slightly to the side. She arched her back and pushed her pert posterior outward while bending one knee. She placed one hand on a rail next to her, while the other ran her fingers through her hair. She also turned her head to look over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, a clear, blue sky could be seen. A stunning ocean scene and a white sand beach were also visible. A large pool and some green foliage were also spotted. In the caption, Whitney told her fans that she’s in the tropical locale inside of her mind. She also geotagged her location as Mexico.

Her long, dark hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that swept over her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Whitney’s 606,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with nearly 300 messages.

“Suns out buns out,” one follower wrote.

“Wow what an amazing view. You are stunning,” declared another.

“It looks like a paradisiac place,” a third social media user gushed.

“Hottest body in the game,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible assets in her online photographs. She’s often seen dressing her flawless figure in skintight workout gear, clingy jeans, racy lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she went topless underneath of a black leather jacket, adding only a pair of skimpy panties. That post has raked in more than 21,000 likes and over 600 comments to date.