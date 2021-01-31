Rachel Ward Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress While Posing On The Floor

On Sunday, January 31, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 620,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing on the floor in front of a white wall. The post’s geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel stunned in a figure-hugging ribbed cream-colored dress with button detailing. The garment showcased her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. The color of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin. She finished off the look with matching boots, a pair of statement earrings, a watch, and a Fendi purse.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her hair down in loose waves. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering red color.

In the first image, Rachel leaned to the side and used one of her hands to stabilize herself. She placed her unoccupied hand on the top of her head, as she focused her attention on the camera lens. The model rested both of her hands on the floor in the following photo. The final shot showed her striking a similar pose to how she was positioned in the first image.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Forever Unique by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Always looking gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and a fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Girl you’re so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Such a stunning look beauty queen you look so gorgeous in this cream knit dress just perfect xxx,” remarked another admirer.

“omg so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a low-cut white bodysuit. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.