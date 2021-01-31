Sommer Ray Teases Her Spectacular Oiled Booty In A Close-Up Video Share

Sommer Ray posed an important question to her 25.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday afternoon, but her inquiry was no match for their reaction to her incredible physique. The bronzed beauty flirtatiously showcased her body while sipping her favorite Starbucks beverage, and wanted to hear what fans preferred to order there.

It took less than 20 minutes for Sommer’s post to garner almost 104,000 likes, and upwards of 650 comments had poured in only half an hour after it went live. Although some people did give a detailed description of their favorite coffee treat, the vast majority of admirers used the section to express their adoration for the stunning social media influencer.

“she’s the baddest on Instagram,” one fan declared. Several others agreed with the statement.

“Forget a Starbucks drink I want u,” a second follower remarked.

“if they had sommer ray as a drink I would order it every morning,” a third follower mused.

“No better [peach] in all of IG,” a fourth fan proclaimed, using the appropriate symbol in place of the fruit. They also tagged Sommer personally, presumably hoping to receive a little extra attention from her in the multitude of compliments.

Those who chose not to put their feelings into words left strings of affectionate emoji instead. Heart-eyes faces, flames, butterflies, peaches, and multi-colored hearts dotted the page.

Sommer used a portion of the track “Just Say’n” by Blxst to add some additional mood to the sultry share. From the quality of the audio, it sounded like the song was playing in the room in which the video was filmed as opposed to being added later.

The video began with Sommer standing in a small, tiled room filled with various weightlifting machines. Panels of floor-to-ceiling mirrors lined the wall behind her. She stood on the right side of the frame, daintily sipping an enormous chai Frappuccino from a straw.

She gazed sideways with wide eyes toward a muscular, tattooed individual in a black t-shirt and shorts whose shoulder was only momentarily visible before they walked off-camera. She nodded almost imperceptibly, seemingly in agreement with what was being said just as the filming commenced.

Almost immediately, however, she turned her attention toward the lens, which was placed approximately level with her thick thighs and angled upwards to emphasize the swell of her impressive assets.

She stepped closer to the camera and rotated slowly, putting her oiled, nearly-bare derriere on full display. As she returned to a forward position, she shimmied her shoulders, then leaned forward with a huge grin and stuck her tongue out at the camera.