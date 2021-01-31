Stephanie Marie Strips Off Clothing To Reveal Sculpted Physique In A Sparkly String Bikini

Stephanie Marie didn’t appear to be shy in her most recent Instagram update on Sunday. The fitness model let it all hang out as she showed off her killer curves in a barely there outfit.

In the racy video, Stephanie rocked a black T-shirt, which she quickly stripped off to reveal a sparkly green bikini top that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders, as well as her ample cleavage. She also sported a pair of cheeky gray spandex shorts that clung to her sculpted physique.

Following her workout, Stephanie peeled off her spandex shorts to reveal matching bikini bottoms, which showed off all of her perky derrière and flaunted her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display.

She parted her long dark hair to the side and styled her locks in curls that bounced down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

During the video, Stephanie proceeded to do a full workout in the sexy outfit. She worked her arms with a resistance band and did some squats. She also impressed fans with her push up game.

Later, she was seen grabbing a Bang Energy drink and lying in the sun as she relaxed by the swimming pool.

In the background, a bright blue sky was visible. Some tall green plants could also be seen, as well as outdoor lounge chairs. Stephanie told her supporters about the importance of balancing hard work and relaxation in the caption.

Stephanie’s over 1.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The clip was watched more than 46,000 times in just four hours. Her followers also flocked to the comments section to leave her over 150 messages during that time.

“You always use the most beautiful locales,” one follower wrote.

“Looking fantastic,” gushed a second fan.

“The Best video ever. Wow you killed it,” a third user praised.

“Your body is amazing my friend,” admired a fourth person.

Stephanie doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy clothing choices that highlight her fit figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently piqued the interest of her followers when she uploaded a photo of herself posing in a booty-less red lingerie piece that garnered a lot of attention from her fans. To date, that post has reeled in more than 44,000 likes and over 780 comments.