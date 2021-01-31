Coronavirus Vaccine Sabotager Allegedly Believed The Sky Is A Government-Created Shield To Hide God

Steven Brandenburg, the Wisconsin pharmacist who sabotaged hundreds of does of coronavirus vaccines, believed the sky was a shield created by the government to prevent people from seeing God, The Daily Beast reported.

The publication highlighted an unsealed FBI search warrant that it obtained, which revealed Bradenburg’s far-out beliefs, including that the Earth is flat. Elsewhere, the report highlighted one co-worker who told investigators that Brandenburg believed the “microchipped” vaccine was designed to “turn off people’s birth control and make others infertile.”

Brandenburg — who reportedly maintained that “Judgment Day” is coming — also allegedly carried a 0.45-caliber handgun to work in case the military came to detain him.

In an interview with FBI agents, Brandenburg admitted he spoiled the vaccines because he believed they had the ability to alter human DNA. He apologized for his actions and pointed to his “contentious divorce” as a significant influence on his judgment.

The divorce filing reportedly offered more insight into Brandenburg’s state of mind. Notably, his wife claimed he feared the United States government was plotting an attack on the country’s computer networks and electric grid. To prepare, she said he was stockpiling food and guns in multiple rental units.

Karen Ducey / Getty Images

Per CTV News, Brandenburg spoiled 57 vials of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine — enough to vaccinate over 500 people. He has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard and faces two $250,000 fines and up to 10 years in prison.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many conspiracy theories flourish.

“Misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccines has surged online with false claims circulating on everything from the vaccines’ ingredients to its possible side effects,” CTV News reported.

“One of the earliest false claims suggested that the vaccines could alter DNA.”

Like its Pfizer and BioNTech counterparts, CTV News noted the Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA to train the human immune system to identify and attack the coronavirus. The reliance on mRNA is a new technology and its novel nature appears to have sparked uncertainty over its safety.

A review article for Nature Reviews Drug Discovery claimed the nature of mRNA vaccines allows them to avoid the common risks of standard vaccines, including contamination during production and infecting host cell DNA.

“For the above reasons, mRNA vaccines have been considered a relatively safe vaccine format,” the paper claimed.

As The Inquisitr reported, Moderna previously said its vaccine has an efficacy of 94.5 percent for combating coronavirus. Nevertheless, it’s unclear if the preparation is safe for everyone and whether it prevents infection or symptoms of infection.