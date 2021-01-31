Salma Hayek, 54, Flaunts Voluptuous Chest In A Low-Cut Suit While Submerging Her Curvaceous Figure Underwater

Salma Hayek proved that age is just a number in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram page. The 54-year-old sported a skimpy black swimsuit in the January 31 post, and her 17.2 million fans have been loving the sight.

Over the past week, the actress has gone from walking her dog through the snow in London to a poolside setting Her most recent travels took her somewhere that called for far less clothing — and her fans were thankful for that. Hayek shared a solo shot that captured her enjoying a day at the pool. In her new social media update, she posed in the middle of the water. There were a few ripples around her figure, but the rest of the pool appeared to be serene and still. She demonstrated her ability to make any pose sexy as she leaned her head back beneath the surface.

Hayek tilted her chin toward the sky, closing both of her eyes as the bright sun beat down on her bronzed complexion. She raised both arms over her head as she grabbed her dark tresses. She also stretched one leg in front of the other for the sultry pose.

Hayek rocked a black one-piece suit that did her figure nothing but favors. The garment boasted a plunging neckline that exposed her voluptuous chest. Its skinny straps stretched tightly over her shoulders, and her toned arms were on full display. The garment seemed to fit tightly around her midsection, though the water distorted the view. It had high-cut leg openings that revealed her slender legs.

Hayek wore red polish on her toenails, adding another sexy vibe to her look. Her fans seemed thrilled that she treated them to another swimsuit-clad shot, and they made their love and admiration known.

Within two hours of the photo going live on her feed, it’s garnered over 462,000 likes and 2,500-plus comments. Most social media users applauded the actress’s killer figure while several others struggled to come up with the right words, opting to use emoji instead.

“You are amazing. Be proud. Beautiful young lady,” remarked one fan alongside a trio of pink hearts.

“Funday sunday relaxing and entertainment guaranteed,you are so beauty your look leaves without words,” a second social media user commented.

“Gorgeous sunday vibes salma hayek nice bathing suit looking good,” another person wrote.

“Oh my goodness! Very impressive,Salma! You look amazing, I hope you wore SPF!” a fourth follower complimented with a few flames at the end of their post.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the actress flaunted her ample cleavage in a floral dress as she celebrated “Taco Tuesday.”