Natalie Roser Shows Off Incredible Figure In Tiny Brown Bikini While Hanging Out In Nature

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser wowed thousands of Instagram users on Sunday, January 31, after she shared some sizzling new images that displayed her bikini-clad self.

The 29-year-old beauty was captured in a body of water for the two-slide series, as a tree-filled landmass filled the background. She struck two eye-catching poses that flaunted her enviable form.

The first photo displayed the model from her front while she was seemingly mid-walk with one leg in front of the other. Her arms also looked to be in motion as she smiled widely while staring at the camera. She showed off the back of her physique in the second snapshot as she popped her booty out. She further grabbed her highlighted blond locks, which were damp, with both hands to squeeze some excess water out.

She rocked her nails short with a pink polish that complemented her tanned complexion. Natalie showcased her killer form in a minuscule brown bikini from Reina Olga, an Italian-based swimwear label that’s famous for dressing the stars.

The set’s top featured two thin strings that tied around her neck, a thick band that wrapped around her back, and ruched, underwire cups that revealed a bit of the model’s cleavage. She teamed the top with cheeky bottoms that easily flaunted her pert derrière and hips. The briefs’ double-string design also accentuated her chiseled midsection.

She added some glam to her riverside look by rocking a gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings.

In the post, she tagged Reina Olga’s Instagram handle, as well as Tanned Australia, a beauty and cosmetic company known for producing self-tanner.

She revealed she was photographed somewhere in Australia, per the geotag. In the caption, she expressed to her fans that she has had a great technology-free week.

The jaw-dropping photo set quickly became a hit with social media users as it garnered more than 9,000 likes in just two hours. More than 100 fans also headed to the comments section to overload Natalie with compliments on her figure, good looks, and bikini.

“That beautiful smile,” one user wrote.

“Looking so fabulous,” added a second fan.

“You have the most amazing body,” a third admirer asserted, following up with a fire symbol.

“Absolutely gorgeous, you are simply stunning,” proclaimed a fourth individual, filling their comment with a series of fire and red heart emoji.

Natalie has stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers on plenty of occasions this month. On January 25, she shared a post that showed her in a tiny yellow bikini while at the beach.