Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Promotional Bang Energy Video While Rocking Tiny Pink Bikini

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente easily dazzled her 2.6 million Instagram users on Sunday, January 31, when she shared some enthralling footage of herself in a tiny bathing suit.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was captured poolside on a beautiful sunny day for the clip, which was teamed with the house song “Summer Vibe” by Tomas Skyldeberg. Yaslen took center stage as she posed sexily to call attention to her famous figure.

In the beginning of the reel, she sat with her thighs parted on a large gray couch as the front of her body faced the camera. She adjusted her locks, moved around and sipped on a Bang Energy beverage. She then walked around on a grass-filled area before pausing to pose with one hip cocked. She also caressed her curves, blew a kiss to the camera, and lay down on a lounge chair.

She emitted a sultry energy as she pouted and stared directly at the camera. Her mid-length highlighted blond hair was styled in natural-looking curls that fell around her shoulders. Her long nails appeared to be manicured and were finished with a bold white polish.

The model rocked a minuscule pink bathing suit from Bikinis By Yas, a swimwear company she founded. The versatile top featured strings that Yaslen tied in the front, a bandeau style body that tightly wrapped around her busty assets, and peekaboo cut-outs that flaunted an ample amount of her cleavage and underboob. She teamed the garment with matching thong bottoms that offered just minimal coverage as they showcased her bodacious booty and curvaceous hips. She also accentuated her slender core by lifting the briefs’ adjustable side-straps up past her hipbones.

In the post’s caption, she expressed that she enjoys hanging out poolside. She also promoted Bang Energy, and tagged their’s as well as their CEO’s Instagram handles.

The attention-grabbing video, which went live just 30 minutes ago, has already accumulated more than 7,000 plays and 3,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit with Yaslen’s following. Dozens of fans also showered the model with compliments on her body, beauty, and bikini in the comments section.

“Wow this bikini,” one user wrote, adding a string of heart-eyes symbols.

“Your confidence is so inspiring babe,” chimed in a second fan.

“You are a blessing, so unbelievably gorgeous,” a third admirer asserted.

“You have a really beautiful smile! I really love your positive energy that you show in your posts/ videos,” praised a fourth individual, following with a yellow heart emoji.

The beauty has turned the heat up on Instagram all week long. Just earlier, she shared an image of herself in three different ensembles that flaunted her killer curves.