WWE News: Charlotte Flair Shares Real Thoughts On Her Father’s Romance With Lacey Evans

Ric Flair and Lacey Evans shocked the world earlier this month when they began a romantic relationship storyline on WWE television. However, Ric’s daughter, Charlotte Flair, was perhaps even more surprised than the viewers who have been tuning into Monday Night Raw to see how the situation unfolds.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, “The Queen” explained that her focusing on her own success meant that she lost track of her father’s exploits and the company’s creative plans for him. She also admitted that she never envisioned this happening at all.

“Yeah, I didn’t see that coming, to be honest! I think I’ve been so focused on building my own legacy, adding and protecting my father’s legacy, as well as our relationship on-screen coming full circle since 2015, that was really out of left-field for me.”

Charlotte seemed to find the storyline amusing during the interview, but her character on WWE television has been less than thrilled about it. She and Evans have been feuding on the red brand’s weekly show, with “The Queen” upset at the fact her father cost her a victory in favor of his new love interest.

The onscreen relationship has polarized fans due to the age-gap between Evans and the 71-year-old Hall of Famer. The company’s romantic angles tend to always receive mixed reviews due to their soap opera-esque nature, however.

Evans has been going all out to get the storyline over at least. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a sultry snap of her posing in her underwear for a cut-out of Flair’s head on Bernie Sanders’ body.

Flair recently returned to television and won the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Asuka. During the conversation with TalkSport, Flair explained that her recent hiatus was good for her. The 12-time Women’s Champion spent the majority of 2020 on the sidelines, and she used the opportunity to rest and regroup.

She also discussed her match at this weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which will see her and Asuka defend their goal against two challenging opponents.

“In regards to the Tag Team Championships, we’ll be defending them this weekend at the Royal Rumble and we’ll see how that goes. I think Shayna and Nia as a team have come extremely far together and their kind-of-sisterly-friendship adds a different dynamic and it’s extremely entertaining.”

However, while Flair is focused on being Asuka’s partner at the moment, she revealed that it’s only a matter of time before they compete for the Raw Women’s title again.