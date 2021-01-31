Nina Dobrev Rocks Pigtails While Getting Down On All Fours In A Revealing Swimsuit

Nina Dobrev wowed her 22 million Instagram followers on January 31 when she shared a revealing photo on her timeline. The 32-year-old was enjoying a pool day and uploaded a pic of herself balancing on a float in a green swimsuit.

The Vampire Diaries alum was all smiles as she knelt down on all fours on top of the float and looked like she was struggling to keep herself up. She wore a hunter green swimsuit which featured a low scoop neck. A hint of the actress’s cleavage popped out of the top as she bent over on the raft. The bottoms had thick bands on the side and looked to be connected to the top by fabric that ran up her belly.

Nina’s bronzed limbs provided the perfect contrast to her dark hair. She wore her long locks in high pigtails with a middle part. Her strands ran down the side of her face as they fell from their ponytails, landing just below her shoulders.

Her float resembled that of an old Chevrolet Bel Air and had palm leaves printed on it. Behind her was a concrete walkway surrounding the pool, as well as a manicured lawn that had several tropical plants and trees.

In the caption of the upload, Nina said she was having a Sunday Funday, and added the pigtail face emoji. In under an hour, the new post had brought in over 500,000 likes and 2,000 plus comments. Fans of the actress complimented her enviable physique and her fun hairdo.

“We miss you Elena,” one user wrote, referencing her Vampire Diaries character.

“THE HAIR LOOKS SO GOOD,” another added.

“This is a total mood and I am here for it,” a third follower wrote.

“The pigtails oh my god I can’t,” a fourth commented.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, palm tree, and crown as fans called her their “queen.”

Nina also stunned her millions of followers last month when she posed in a see-through skirt and turtleneck shirt. In her caption of the post, she noted that she was wearing Dior for what was a very chic look. The skirt revealed she was wearing nothing underneath and her bum was only covered by the panty portion of her turtleneck bodysuit. She twirled in circles when the pics were snapped, which made the skirt flow in the wind for some artsy snapshots. Her fans absolutely loved the ensemble and granted the post over two million double taps.