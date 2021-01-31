Carrington Durham Flaunts Killer Body In Sexy Lingerie

Carrington Durham gave her 1.2 Instagram followers something to talk about on Sunday, January 31, when she shared a smoking-hot update. In the new post, the American model flaunted her killer assets and her insanely toned physique in scanty lingerie set from Fashion Nova.

Carrington was snapped in a sexy light mauve bra-and-panties combo, which clung to her curves. The bra featured cups made of satin fabric lined with intricate white lace panels. The satin part of the cups was fully-lined, and it obscured the necessary bits. The classic brassiere boasted an underwire structure that supported her bust and thin straps that went over her shoulders for support. Its deep neckline also displayed a nice look at her cleavage.

She wore matching panties that were even more revealing. From what was visible, the bottoms were made of the same materials as the top. The waistband was made up of thin straps that clung high to her slender waist, accentuating her hips. The low-cut design emphasized her flat tummy and abs. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin, but the hottie wasn’t bothered by that fact as she proudly modeled the piece.

In the racy snapshot, Carrington could be seen posing inside the bathroom in nothing but her skimpy intimates. She opened the glass door of the walk-in shower and posed by standing sideways with one knee bent. The babe leaned on the glass by using her arm as support and touched her head with her right hand. She looked straight into the lens with a sultry gaze and parted lips. Her flawless skin was perfectly illuminated by the lights and appeared radiant in the shot.

For the occasion, Carrington styled her highlighted blond hair in wavy curls. Long strands hung down her shoulders and back. She kept her jewelry minimal so as not to distract her viewers from her new underwear, sporting only a pair of dainty stud earrings.

The influencer gave credit to Fashion Nova by tagging the online retail giant in the caption and the picture.

The latest share gained more than 75,300 likes and over 240 comments in less than a day of being posted on the popular photo-sharing app. Carrington’s fans couldn’t get enough of the snap, and many of them flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new pic.

“I LOVE YOUR HAIR,” one of her fans wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Nice photo! You look really stunning in this color. You are on fire,” wrote another follower.

“Sexy as f*ck! You are perfection,” added a third social media user.