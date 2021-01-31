Holly Barker Exposes Muscular Chest In Plunging Maroon Lingerie Piece

Holly Barker sent temperatures soaring in her most recent Instagram share on Sunday afternoon. The blond bombshell opted for a skimpy look as she showcased her modeling skills.

In the racy pic, Holly looked like a total smokeshow while sporting a maroon lingerie piece. The lace garment included a plunging neckline that exposed her muscular chest and ample cleavage. The straps also put her toned biceps and shoulders on full display.

The outfit featured a daring cut on the side to show off even more skin as it fit high over her curvy hips and accentuated her round booty and gym-honed thighs. Fans got a peek at her flat tummy and chiseled abs as well.

Holly stood in between black French doors for the shot. She had one hand placed on the door in front of her as the other stretched out behind her. Her back was arched and her head was tilted back as she bent one knee and pushed her chest forward. She opted to close her eyes while wearing a steamy expression on her face as well.

In the background of the shot, some green foliage could be seen. In the caption, Holly told her fans that she was headed back to Mexico this week. She also geotagged her location as Ambre et Epices Jundle Hotel and Spa in Tulum.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and fell below her waist.

Holly’s 971,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the snap by clicking the like button more than 6,200 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks during that time.

“You’re gonna melt Mexicooo,” one follower stated.

“Your post never fails to brighten up my day. Always so much power in grace in all that you do and that is what I love about you!” another gushed.

“Good vibe Holly,” a third comment read.

“So beautiful,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her wear eye-popping looks in her online pics. She’s become known for sporting scanty outfits that showcase her killer curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she rocked a teeny pink bathing suit as she posed on the beach. To date, that post has pulled in more than 11,000 likes and over 420 comments.