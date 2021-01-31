Alana Campos Draws Attention To Her Glistening Derriere In Skintight Animal-Print Bikini

Alana Campos went into full vixen mode for her most recent Instagram share over the weekend. The stunning model showed off plenty of skin as she opted for a spicy outfit.

In the revealing garment, Alana was scantily clad as she sported a skintight animal-print bikini. The skimpy top fit snugly around her ample chest, and boasted daring cuts that exposed her cleavage and sideboob in the process. The slim straps also flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her slender hips and hugged her tiny waist tightly as they accentuated her long, lean legs. The swimwear also drew attention to her glistening derriere and bronzed skin while showing off her flat tummy and killer abs in the process.

Alana stood with her body turned to the side. She posed near a large rock formation with both of her hands in front of her and her back arched. She pushed her curvy booty outward and pulled her shoulders back as she tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

She accessorized the style with a shell necklace. In the caption of the post, Alana told her followers that there were more photos of her wearing the sexy two-piece, and that they knew where to find them.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in damp curls that spilled down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Alana’s 495,000-plus followers seemed to approve of the post, clicking the like button more than 1,700 times within the first 14 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Absolutely Gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” declared another.

“Fabulous wearing that bikini. Enjoy the weekend,” a third social media user

“Speechless, you are such a stunner,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her fit physique in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking skimpy outfits that highlight her abundant cleavage, rock-hard abs, long, lean legs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alana recently piqued the interest of her followers when she wore a racy white bikini with her hair pulled back as she posed seductively for the camera. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 3,600 likes and over 180 comments.