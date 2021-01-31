Brit Manuela Slays In Red Lingerie: ‘Not A Worry In My Mind’

A Sunday morning slate of sexy Instagram snaps by Brit Manuela gave her 1.3 million followers quite the thrill. The series of shots were taken in a bathroom and they immediately had everybody’s pulses racing.

Brit noted that she was wearing an ensemble from the Boux Avenue line. The brunette bombshell chose their “Nettie” set that consisted of a plunge bra and thong panties.

The lacy lingerie set had satin trim and a small bow with a charm in the center of the bra. The soft cups dipped low in the front, which allowed Brit to showcase plenty of cleavage.

In the first photo, the American stunner rested her pert booty against the edge of the sink. She cupped her face with one hand and rested the other on the edge of the shower. She maintained a pouty facial expression as she looked off to the side.

The 27-year-old hiked the waistband of the panties up high on her hips. Her shapely thighs and rock-hard abs were beautifully featured this way, and that was the case in a similar second shot as well.

Throughout the series of five photos, Brit adjusted her stance slightly from picture to picture. She smiled slightly at the camera in one and looked rather serious in another.

Brit pulled her brunette tresses away from her face and fastened them in back in a high half-ponytail. She left a few tresses loose in the front and they gently framed her face. The model wore a delicate gold chain and pendant around her neck as well.

In her caption, the hottie said she had no worries in her mind. By the looks of the reaction that this array of snapshots garnered, her fans had plenty of thoughts regarding her sexy stances on their minds.

In just 45 minutes, more than 15,000 likes and 415 comments poured in from Brit’s impressed admirers.

“Perfection does exist and it’s you!!!!!!” one fan praised.

“SO BEAUTIFUL inspo goals,” a second Instagram user noted.

“OMFG BRIT YOU ARE GLOWING,” someone else raved.

“So beautiful angel queen,” a fourth comment read.

The idea that Brit looked like a queen seemed to be a common sentiment on Sunday. A number of queen’s crown emoji popped up, as did fire icons and a variety of other signals of high praise.

Earlier in the week, Brit modeled a different red lingerie set. She noted that one was from the Boohoo line and she covered the strappy bra and panty combination with a flirty robe.

That pair of snaps ultimately received nearly 78,000 likes and 700 comments.