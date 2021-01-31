Katya Elise Henry Struts Her Stuff In Skimpy, Yellow Bikini Set

Model and fitness influencer Katya Elise Henry has a penchant for posting stunning bikini snapshots on her popular Instagram profile. On Sunday, the voluptuous 26-year-old continued the trend by updating her timeline with a pair of thirst-inducing photos that showed her thick body continues to be beach-ready, even in the month of January.

In the sexy spread, Henry set the frame ablaze in a tiny, yellow bikini that put her shapely attributes front and center for her 8 million followers to enjoy. Moreover, the noted gym rat afforded them the opportunity to survey the entirety of her uniquely-shaped physique by posting front and back-view snaps.

She captioned the share by stating that she had “that woaaah” and, clearly, her fans were inclined to agree. Less than an hour after being uploaded, the post had racked up well over 100,000 likes. Furthermore, fans flocked to the comments section in droves to gush over the gorgeous display.

“I fall in love with you more and more every post,” commented one enamored Instagrammer.

“This is probably my favorite pic of you,” opined another follower. “I need this as a moving lock screen!!!!”

“Definitely the definition of WOAH,” declared a third devotee.

“@nolimitherro you are one lucky guy,” wrote a fourth fan in reference to Henry’s beau, Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro.

In the first shot, Henry was photographed from the front in a particularly provocative pose. With the camera positioned below her and shooting at an upward angle, the Minneapolis, Minnesota product was snapped tugging at the tiny strings of her high-waisted bikini bottoms.

Mid-frame, her perky bust looked to be on the verge of breaking out of her similarly tiny top, which featured two skimpy, triangular breast cups connected by ultra-thin straps. Henry’s two-piece swim set was of a muted yellow shade that popped against the canvas created by her olive-hued frame.

She completed the look with her wavy, raven-hued mane, a pair of large hoop earrings and an incredibly suggestive expression.

In the second slide, Henry bore the look of a person who has fully embraced her thickness, as she flashed her plus-sized assets in what was revealed to be a thong. Just below her booty, the model’s girthy thighs were also well-evidenced. So, too, was her hourglass figure, which was accentuated by the way in which she shifted her hips to one side.

As relayed by The Inquisitr a handful of days earlier, Henry previously brought the sizzle with a multi-pic post that showed her modeling three workout sets, all of which emphasized her shapelier aspects.