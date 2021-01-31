Kinsey Wolanski Rocks A Plunging Top And Gets A Stranger To Smell Her Crotch In Prank Video

Kinsey asked guys on the street embarrassing questions.

Kinsey Wolanski shared a new prank video that had her TikTok followers in stitches.

Kinsey, 24, first rose to fame by really putting herself out there during a soccer game. The model and content creator became a social media sensation after she streaked across the field during the 2019 Champions League final. Since then, she’s retained her fame by sharing sexy modeling photos on Instagram and filming wacky prank videos for her ever-growing fanbase to enjoy.

For her latest stunt, she approached male strangers on the street and asked them “embarrassing” questions. The blond bombshell was dressed to attract attention in a white crop top with a deep neckline that put her cleavage on display. She coupled the skintight shirt with a pair of distressed skinny jeans that also clung to her curves. She completed her look with a black face mask and a pair of sandals.

Kinsey’s footage was filmed on a busy sidewalk, providing the prankster with plenty of potential targets. Her first was a gentleman who had his mask pulled down below his chin. His exposed nose made him the ideal guy to approach with her first embarrassing question — she asked him if he could smell her yeast infection. The man didn’t even hesitate before sticking his face near her crotch and sniffing deeply. He informed her that he didn’t detect any foul odor, and he casually sauntered away.

Next, Kinsey asked two guys if they had a condom she could borrow. She said that she needed one because she had just met a “super hot guy” on the boardwalk and didn’t want to “miss this opportunity.” They informed her that they had just stolen some and that they were in their car. She followed them to the vehicle, where one of the men handed her two condoms. He told her that she might want to “double up.”

Kinsey’s antics have helped her rack up over 245,000 likes. Her TikTok followers also had a lot of thoughts about her video, which they shared in the comments section. Many of their messages included laughing emoji.

“She said sniff he said how low,” quipped one viewer.

“I wonder if it did smell if he would have said something lmfao,” wrote another fan.

“This is hilarious and they were freaking troopers! Especially the sniffer,” read a third message.

“These prank videos give me anxiety. This girl is awesome,” commented a fourth admirer.

Kinsey has proved that she’s a woman of many talents. In an action-packed video that she shared on Instagram, the adventurous model was shown playing soccer, doing gymnastics, surfing, and riding a horse.