Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Round Rump In Black Thong: ‘Hottie Bootycamp’

Rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion wowed her 19.6 million Instagram fans with a sexy new snapshot. The “Savage” singer shared a new photo to her timeline on January 30 in which she bared her famous booty for all her fans to see.

The rapper posed in an ornate bathroom for the mirror selfie, sporting just a black thong and a tie-dye T-shirt. Megan turned her body to position her rump toward the camera, giving her followers a full shot of her booty. The thong rose high on her waist and had a traditional triangle cut. Just above the panties was the hemline of her shirt, which she pulled up in the front. The shirt had different colored swirls consisting of pinks and yellows. Her sleeves came down to her elbows, and some written graphics were printed on the back of it.

The rapper’s long maroon strands were worn straight and landed at her bum. She also sported bangs that covered up her eyebrows and almost touched her eyelids. Megan wore two rings around her index and ring finger that were simple bands. By her face, she held up her phone, which was contained inside of a light pink case.

In the caption of the post, she wrote “Hottie Bootycamp,” which is a play off of her much-viewed YouTube video series titled “Hottie Bootcamp.” Megan has been open about her new healthy lifestyle and shares grocery hauls as well as workouts with her many subscribers.

In just a few hours, the sexy new post from the rapper brought in over 2.4 million likes and 22,000 plus comments. Supporters of the singer filled the comments section with compliments, mostly focusing on her large posterior.

“The category is body and u won,” one fan wrote.

“You been serving all day,” a second added.

“Let me get in the gym Bc I’m tired of looking like thee pony,” a third fan joked.

“I just can’t deal with this hottness right now,” a fourth user wrote.

The comments section also filled up with thousands of emoji which included the crown, flame, and heart-eyed smiley face.

Megan also showed off her famous behind in a recent social media share that landed on January 18. The “Hot Girl Summer” singer wore a Versace denim ensemble that highlighted her curvy frame. She teased that she was on the set of a new music video and boasted a large Chanel handbag. The upload brought in over a million likes, something not unusual for any of her posts.