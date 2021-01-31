Kindly Myers Slays On The Beach In A Pink Camouflage Bikini, Prepares For ‘Armpit Fetish Comments’

Kindly Myers steamed up her Instagram page this weekend with another eye-popping look at her incredible body. The model took to her account just moments ago to post the scantily-clad share that has already been showered with praise by her adoring fans.

The Sunday morning update included two sizzling shots of the blond bombshell posing on a beautiful beach, which a geotag indicated was in Cancun, Mexico. A gorgeous view of the ocean and palm tree-lined shore could be seen in the background, though it was Kindly herself that truly captivated her audience as she rocked a skimpy string bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Playboy hottie slayed as she flaunted her ample assets in the itty-bitty two-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The swimwear boasted a bold camouflage pattern in two vibrant tones of pink that alone were enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design was likely enough to do the job.

Kindly’s look included a halter-style top with thin, stringy straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also had a deep v-neckline that exposed an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage, while its tiny cups added a glimpse of underboob to the scandalous scene.

Her matching bikini bottoms were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment covered up only what was necessary of the model’s lower half, leaving her curvy hips and shapely thighs well on display for her followers to admire. It also had a thin waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The snaps in the upload were nearly identical, with the first framing Kindly from the middle of her thighs-up while the second offered a full-length look at the social media star. She struck a provocative pose, popping her hips out to the side to further emphasize her bodacious curves while gathering her long, platinum locks in both hands behind her head.

In the caption, she noted that the provocative pose would like illicit several “weird armpit fetish comments.” Though some did take note of her underarm area –seemingly in jest — others gushed over the entirety of Kindly’s beauty and bodacious physique.

“Those pitsssssss lolll,” one person wrote.

“Hey, some of your BEST pheromones reside THERE!” joked another fan.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” a third follower praised.

“Prettiest woman on the planet,” declared a fourth admirer.

The post has also earned more than 6,400 likes within just 40 minutes of going live.