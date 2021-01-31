WWE News: Hall Of Famer Looks Set To Return At Tonight’s ‘Royal Rumble’

WWE has been known to bring back legends at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and tonight’s event might be no different. Trish Stratus took to Twitter over the weekend and teased her involvement in the titular Battle Royale match, causing her fan base to get excited.

These rumors were only bolstered when Natalya took to her Instagram account and seemingly spoiled the surprise. As documented by Ringside News, the Friday Night SmackDown star shared a photo of her and Stratus in a WWE backstage area. This was accompanied by the caption, “Can’t wait for this Sunday.”

Natalya delighted the post shortly after, but not before her followers saw it and started speculating about the Hall of Famer returning to action. Of course, it’s possible that “The Queen of Harts” and Stratus’ recent uploads may have been their way of trolling the fans. While the company is known for announcing some participants in advance of the annual show, legends are often used to shock and surprise viewers.

Stratus has a storied history with the Royal Rumble, however. She came out of retirement to participate in the first women’s Battle Royale match in 2018. She has since took on Charlotte Flair as well, suggesting that she’s open to considering occasional appearances.

Omg! I have some exciting news!! This just made my #RoyalRumble week! Stand by! pic.twitter.com/k77LJSA4kv — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) January 29, 2021

The legendary former Women’s Champion has teased a match with a modern WWE star recently too, which adds more substance to the latest rumor. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she expressed her interest in facing Sasha Banks, following the latter’s revelation that she wants a showdown with Stratus at some point.

“Sasha and I have this thing that fans want to see and deep down, I want to see. I love her so much and respect her as a person, as an athlete, as a performer, and as a friend. I love what she does in the ring. Sometimes you get in the ring and you have this thing. Lita and I had it, Mickie [James] and I had it, Victoria and I had it. It’s something that when you get in there, you just know something is going to happen.”

A bout with Banks would likely take place at an event such as WrestleMania, though “The Boss” has stated that she’d be up for having it at another all-women show such as Evolution.

Considering that the Royal Rumble is considered the beginning of WrestleMania season, however, it would make sense for Stratus to show up at tonight’s pay-per-view and start building the storyline. That’s if the showdown is going to happen this year.