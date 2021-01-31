Francia Raisa Flaunts Cleavage & Bombshell Curves In A Plunging Swimsuit While Sipping Wine In A Hot Tub

Francia Raisa stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers this week as she put on another sexy showing of her bombshell physique and bodacious curves. The Grown-ish actress sent temperatures soaring as she rocked a tight swimsuit while enjoying an evening dip in a hot tub.

The post — which hit Francia’s feed on Friday, January 29 — contained two photos of the 32-year-old relaxing outside in the whirlpool on a beautiful night. She posed in the corner of the jacuzzi, sitting on its plastic ledge with her legs knee-deep in the warm water as she held a glass of red wine in her hand. A large awning could be seen in the background and was adorned with a string of round lights that lit up the cozy space with a warm, golden glow.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager star sent pulses racing as she rocked a sleek black swimsuit for the hot tub sesh that hugged her hourglass figure in all of the right ways. The halter-style one-piece featured thick straps that wrapped tightly around her neck, leaving her toned arms and shoulders on display for her followers to admire. Its deep v-neckline took the swimwear to the next level, exposing an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage that gave the look a seductive vibe.

The number proceeded to cinch in at Francia’s waist, simultaneously highlighting her flat midsection. It also boasted a daringly high-cut design that treated her audience to a full look at her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

Francia completed her look with a thick black beanie hat to provide an extra bit of warmth against the chilly winter temperatures. She left her dark locks down underneath the knitted cap. They fell messily down to her shoulders, perfectly framing her striking features and natural beauty along the way.

The double-pic update proved to be a major it, amassing nearly 108,000 likes since going live to the celeb’s Instagram feed. An additional 494 notes flooded the comments section, many with compliments for the star.

“Babe! So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“You’re flawless,” praised another fan.

“Alright didn’t know you can see abs through a swimsuit but here you are proving me wrong!!” a third follower remarked.

“So beautiful Francia,” added a fourth admirer.

Fans hoping to get another look at Francia’s phenomenal figure did not have to scroll far down her feed to get their wish. The actress shared a few stunning posts from a tropical trip last month, one of which saw her strutting on the beach in a teeny orange bikini.